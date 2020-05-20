NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after drinking and driving Tuesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police officers had contact with 32-year-old Melissa Woodruff Valdez at her residence.
During this contact Valdez was slurring many of her words and had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. She also submitted to a preliminary breath test.
At the conclusion of the call, officers left her residence, and after leaving, Valdez was seen driving in her vehicle away from the area.
One of the officers that had just been at her residence performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Valdez declined to perform any field sobriety and she was placed under arrest for enhanced driving under the influence of alcohol 3rd offense.
She tested over three times the legal limit. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.