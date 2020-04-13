NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Sunday evening after an assault.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police took a domestic assault report from an adult male.
The victim reported that he was assaulted by 31-year-old Abigail Coe with a baseball bat.
The victim reported that Coe entered his bedroom and struck him twice with the bat. The victim got that bat away from Coe and he started to record the incident on his phone.
Bauer says the video shows that Coe continues to physically assault him. The victim left the residence and came to the Police Division.
Officers reviewed the video and then had contact with Cole at the residence.
She was questioned about the incident and arrested for second degree assault. The baseball bat was recovered at the scene.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.