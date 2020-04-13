NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested after police responded to a burglary Thursday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, the burglary took place at a local business in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
Video from inside the business showed a female entering the business around 2:00 a.m. that same day.
Cash was taken from the business. Photos from the surveillance video were shown to other Norfolk Police Officers.
Officers recognized the female suspect as 33-year-old Michael Brittini. Johnson and officers had contact with Johnson at her residence.
She was still wearing the same clothing that was seen in the video. She was also questioned about the incident.
After speaking with officers she was arrested for burglary. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.