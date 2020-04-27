NORFOLK - The annual water main flushing program has begun in Norfolk.
City of Norfolk Water and Sewer Director Dennis Watts says the flushing is being done throughout town till May 21st.
Watts says flushing is being conducted during the evening and overnight hours beginning Sunday and concluding Thursday.
"We do a little bit of flushing during the day like flushing fire hydrants. The first week we're in the northwest section of town and coming down to around 25th Street. We also have a map on the City of Norfolk website that shows where we'll be."
Watts says the purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains.
He says they’re asking the public to refrain from parking near fire hydrants in the affected areas and to not do laundry.