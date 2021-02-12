NORFOLK - As temperatures reach a predicted 20 below zero, the City of Norfolk is warning residents of their pipes freezing.
Water Treatment Supervisor Chad Roberts says they have received some calls of frozen pipes already in Norfolk.
Roberts says you can do home prevention tips to avoid a catastrophe.
"You can always turn your faucet on and let the water run a little bit that'll help prevent some frozen pipes. One of the biggest things to do is - most of the time that line is frozen where it comes into the building so say down in your crawl space, basement, or mechanical room - always check to see if there's any kind of air movement in that area. If there is that's a chance for that cold air to get in and attack that pipe."
Roberts says open your cabinets to allow your kitchen sink pipes to get warm air as well.
He says if you pipes do freeze, you can use a blow dryer or space heater to thaw the pipe.