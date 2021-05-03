NORFOLK - National Drinking Water Week is this week and the City of Norfolk Water Division is taking part by hosting an open house Tuesday at the water treatment plant.
Water and Sewer Director Dennis Watts says for the open house they’ll do plant tours.
"People can ask questions about how the water is processed and we'll show you how we use the filtration beds. If people have concerns or questions we hope they come out to the open house and we can visit with them."
Watts also says even though the city has an adequate supply of water, they still encourage people to always use water wisely.
The open house is set for Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the water treatment plant, 300 South 49th Street.