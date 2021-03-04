NORFOLK - For the first time in 40 years Valentino’s in Norfolk will have a new a home, although not far from its current location.
General Manager Jesse Pick says the building and franchise in town have been sold and all of the logistics became finalized a couple of weeks ago.
"We have some new wonderful owners - Wade and Curt Blackman. We're moving next door and they're not going away. We've been neighbors a long time and that's where we're going. The gas station stays and the C-Store stays. You might have noticed the garages have been boarded up, that's where we're going."
Pick says due to the move all dine in eating will be going away, however they’ll still provide carry out, catering, and an increased delivery service.
He says the last day at the old location is March 28 with the hope or reopening late April.