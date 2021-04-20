NORFOLK - The Nebraska School Activities Association has awarded Norfolk the Class A Boys State Golf Championships for the next three years.
Ashley Jansen, Activities Development Director for the Norfolk Area Sports Council says it’s exciting to be able to host the event once again.
"We have already hosted for three previous years and we'll be continuing that commitment with them. Our partnership is with the Sports Council, Norfolk Public Schools, and the Norfolk Country Club. We get our community involved and it's just a great economic boost."
Jansen says Norfolk’s application being approved by the NSAA is a testament to the community and business owners in showcasing what Norfolk has to offer.
Norfolk is also the host of the Class A Girls State Golf Championships, the One-Act Play Production Championships, and State Journalism.