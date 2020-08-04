Accident 8-4-20

NORFOLK - A Norfolk teenager rolled his vehicle Monday night east of the Highway 35 and East Benjamin Avenue intersection.

According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when a westbound car driven by 17-year-old Erik Wright failed to negotiate a curve on East Benjamin Avenue and left the roadway rolling twice onto its top.

Wright was treated at the scene by Woodland Park Rescue and declined medical transport.

Seatbelts were in use and speed was considered a contributing factor. The vehicle is a total loss.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

