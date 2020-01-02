Dr. Jami Jo Thompson

NORFOLK - Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools Dr. Jami Jo Thompson could be heading to a new school district in a different state.

The Lee’s Summit, Missouri R-7 Board of Education announced four finalists for the position of the school district’s superintendent.

Dr. Thompson was named one of those finalists and will interview with district and community representatives, as well as the Board of Education next week.

Plans call for the district’s 2020-21 superintendent to be named at the Board of Education’s Jan. 23 meeting. The new superintendent will begin on July 1.

Other finalists are Dr. David Buck, superintendent, Wright City School District, Dr. Emily Miller, interim superintendent, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, and Dr. Scott Spurgeon, superintendent, Riverview Gardens School District.

Tags

In other news

Suspect arrested in fatal Seward County stabbing

UTICA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in a fatal stabbing in the Seward County community of Utica.Deputies arrested the man at the scene early Wednesday morning. Online court records don't show that he's been formally charged yet.He was booked into jail on suspicion of…

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

Survey suggests economy growing in 9 Midwest, Plains states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A survey report suggests the economy is growing slowly in nine Midwest and Plains states as the U.S.-China trade war continues.The Mid-America Business Conditions index rebounded to 50.6 in December from 48.6 in November. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees …