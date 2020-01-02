NORFOLK - Superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools Dr. Jami Jo Thompson could be heading to a new school district in a different state.
The Lee’s Summit, Missouri R-7 Board of Education announced four finalists for the position of the school district’s superintendent.
Dr. Thompson was named one of those finalists and will interview with district and community representatives, as well as the Board of Education next week.
Plans call for the district’s 2020-21 superintendent to be named at the Board of Education’s Jan. 23 meeting. The new superintendent will begin on July 1.
Other finalists are Dr. David Buck, superintendent, Wright City School District, Dr. Emily Miller, interim superintendent, Lee’s Summit R-7 School District, and Dr. Scott Spurgeon, superintendent, Riverview Gardens School District.