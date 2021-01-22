NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved the final agreement making way for construction to start on the solar project slated for the city’s well field.
City Administrator Andy Colvin told council members the agreement is a follow up of September’s approval.
"This an option, a land lease, and an easement agreement to use city owned land by the west water treatment plant. This agreement essentially just sets out the terms under which they will utilize the land for construction and then also operation as they moved through their process to get this project completed."
Colvin said the goal is to start construction March 31st.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.