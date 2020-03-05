NORFOLK - The Norfolk Planning Commission gave final approval to a conditional use permit for a solar farm in Norfolk.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners discussed the stipulations of the permit for the solar farm set to be built near the intersection of Highway 275 and South 49th Street.
Patrick Dalseth of SunVest Solar said the only issue is the permit is for 20 years and they prefer 35 years.
"Years 21-35 are modeled financially and we anticipate higher energy prices at that time so those years are actually critical for the economics of the project. Getting more money for the energy in the what they call merchant tail years allows us to provide a lower purchase price for NPPD and essentially the City of Norfolk on those initial 20 years."
Dalseth said the lifespan of the solar farm is also 35 years, and they plan to lease the land for at least that amount of time.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the conditional use permit with the added change.