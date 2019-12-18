NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday for violating his sex offender registry.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, on December 2nd officers were assigned their normal bimonthly sex offender registry checks.
During the check on 60-year-old Ronald Tucker it was discovered that he had moved out of his registered address approximately a month earlier.
Norfolk Police were given information about a possible address that Tucker had moved to so they checked with the apartment manager of the new address.
The manager confirmed that Tucker had been staying there.
An officer was able to speak with Tucker Tuesday and during the conversation Tucker advised that he had been staying at the new address.
Tucker was taken into custody and housed at the Norfolk jail until being transported to the Madison County jail.