NORFOLK - A new tree planting initiative launched by the City of Norfolk in late February has been nothing short of a success.
Human Resources Director Sheila Schukei says the goal of the initiative was to have 2,020 trees planted in the city this year.
As of last week Schukei says 2,075 was the last count of trees planted.
"We will hopefully be doing some more tree planning right north of City Hall. We've got a nice grouping of trees and we'll continue to probably get some more trees here before fall, so we'll probably get past that (2,020) by a few hundred yet."
Schukei says a number of community organizations played a big role in surpassing the goal including the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District.
She says with the imminent threat of the Emerald Ash Borer it’s important you continue to plant trees throughout the community.