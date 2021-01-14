NORFOLK - Not as many people shopped in stores over the holiday so they didn’t get to hear the iconic bell and donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
Norfolk’s campaign is still about $21,000 short of its $65,000 goal, but Captain Jesus Trejo says there’s still time left for people to donate.
Trejo says the ongoing pandemic made for challenges in raising funds at the red kettles this season.
"They were a little down in regards to mailings, but we did see a lot of people going out of their way to make sure extra donations were given. We had a lot of people that walked in their check and a lot of organizations that partnered up with us this year for the first time. It was really good to see that."
Trejo says donations stay local and go toward helping those most in need in the Norfolk area.
To donate visit NorfolkRedKettle.Org or stop in at their building.