NORFOLK - The coronavirus outbreak has proved to be a trying time for some people and the Salvation Army in Norfolk is doing what they can to help.
Captain Jesus Trejo says they’re continuing to offer financial assistance as well as provide hot meals to those in need.
Trejo says their drive-up food panty has continued to be utilized and they’re looking for donations of non-perishable food.
"We're looking for things that are easy to open for those that may not have a stove or may not be able to prepare a meal, something that they can just warm up like ravioli's and SpaghettiOs. We're looking for any vegetables and any pasta. Pasta is a big item that we're kind of struggling to receive."
Trejo says Tyson has donated 1,000 pounds of chicken to the Salvation Army in Norfolk so they’ll be dispersing that to those in need.
If you would like to drop food off or are in need of food call the Salvation Army at (402) 379-2541.