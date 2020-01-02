Christmas Tree Recycle

NORFOLK - The 30th annual Christmas tree Recycling Program is currently underway.

Health Official with the Norfolk Fire Division John Kouba says area residents and businesses are invited to bring their trees to the Norfolk Fire Division Training Center to be recycled.

Kouba says trees should be free of all ornaments, tree stands, and nails.

He says flocked and artificial trees won’t be accepted.

Kouba says recycling your tree is a great waste stream diversion opportunity.

Trees can be dropped off from now until January 11th at the fire-training center…302 East Benjamin Avenue.

