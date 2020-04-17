NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk received a $1 million grant to help fund an improvement project.
Mayor Josh Moenning says the Civic Community Center Financing Fund will go towards the Johnson Park and Riverfront project.
Moenning says this whole project is years in the making and all of that work is paying off.
"I'm excited about this project for a number of reasons. It ties back to our history. This is where Norfolk started on the banks of the North Fork - our first commercial endeavor, the farm mill is powered by the river. But ever since the 60s, when a flood wiped out all that area in the park - Johnson Park was a beautiful extensive flower garden it was a regional attraction, but then that flood in the 60s kind of wiped it out. Ever since it's been minimally maintained."
Moenning says the funding provides a significant boost to the project timeline and calls for bidding to take place summer of 2021, with construction starting later in 2021 through fall of 2022.
He adds Norfolk will reap the benefits from this investment for years to come.