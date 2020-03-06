NORFOLK - Legislative bill 974, a property tax relief bill in the Nebraska Legislature is still opposed by Norfolk Public Schools.
At the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs meeting Thursday NPS Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they’re continuing to watch the bill.
Thompson said it would have detrimental effects to their budget moving forward.
"We have been working with Senator Scheer and Senator Linehan regarding some possible changes and amendments. We're really just waiting to see what this looks like before we can make a final analysis and determination of where we stand."
Thompson said the senators really want to pass a property tax relief measure and they will continue to try and come to some sort of a compromise.