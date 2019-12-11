Norfolk Public Schools administration building

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools teachers, students, and administrators have been meeting with parents about Target-Based Grading.

At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson gave an update on how the first meeting went in mid-November.

Robinson said approximately 45 people participated and small group discussions were held on the topics of homework, conversion scales, implementation, transcripts, GPA, and scholarships.

Board Vice President Dr. Patti Gubbels said she was disappointed with the initial implementation of the Target-Based Grading system.

"We can't go back and change that, but often times the greatest successes come following initial hiccups. We have an opportunity, with all of us working together to not just develop a sufficient standards based system, but one that is outstanding and that Norfolk Public Schools and our community will be proud of."

The latest Target-Based Grading meeting was held Tuesday night.

