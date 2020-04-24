NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools wants to sell its outdated technology devices to the public.
During the Board of Education meeting Thursday Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said the technology department is seeking permission to sell the technology.
Nelson said a large sum of desktop computers and iPads have reached the end of their life.
"Teachers will be given the first opportunity to buy back their district issued iPads. All other district-wide devices will be placed for sale on a COVID safe date, in a COVID safe environment in the future. Any unsold devices will be safely recycled."
Nelson said she doesn’t know when a sale will be able to be held, so having permission to sell the technology now would be great so they can have a sale when the opportunity arises.
The board unanimously approved a motion to grant permission to sell the technology devices.