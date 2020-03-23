NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.
That announcement was made Monday by Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson.
In a note to staff and families Thompson said she has received recommendations by the Nebraska Department of Education and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicating that the school buildings should remain closed.
Home-based learning opportunities that are starting on Wednesday, will continue through May 21st. Grab N Go meals will also continue throughout this time period.
All school athletics, activities, and events planned are also cancelled for the remainder of the school year.
Dr. Thompson also said that staff and families can expect additional details from their school principal regarding the logistics of cleaning out lockers, graduation, etc.