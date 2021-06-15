NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is set to host a job fair this week.
Angie Baumann, Director of Human Resources and Accreditation says they have several positions available for the upcoming school year including paraprofessionals.
"We will have all of our building principals present at the job fair to talk to any interested community members that may want employment with Norfolk Public Schools and to give them some information about what a paraprofessional does in our buildings and the variety of different positions we do have available."
Baumann says there also hiring health techs and custodians, with the positions vary from 30 to 35 hours per week.
It’s set for Thursday afternoon from 1 to 3 at the NPS Administration Building.