Karen Haase

NORFOLK - Parents, students, and community members are encouraged to attend an upcoming digital citizenship and safety presentation hosted by Norfolk Public Schools.

Director of Human Resources and Accreditation Mike Hart says the presentation will be led by Karen Haase.

"She is an attorney in Lincoln and she'll focus on using technology to increase engagement and student achievement. She also helps families and students understand how digital citizenship and life on their phones interacts and intersects with education."

Hart says she’ll also talk about the consequences that could be attached to inappropriate use of social media.

He says parents will learn a great deal of information on ways to monitor or talk to their child about being a good digital citizen.

The one hour presentation is set for Tuesday night at 7 at the Johnny Carson Theater.

Tags

In other news

Ricketts says he'll try to keep TD Ameritrade jobs in Omaha

Ricketts says he'll try to keep TD Ameritrade jobs in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts says he'll try to persuade Charles Schwab to maintain a presence in Omaha following news that the online brokerage is buying rival TD Ameritrade and moving the combined company's headquarters to Texas.

Remains of missing woman found; 3 people arrested

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say they've found the remains of a missing woman in southwest Nebraska and arrested three people suspected of involvement in her disappearance and in the kidnapping of another woman.