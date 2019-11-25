NORFOLK - Parents, students, and community members are encouraged to attend an upcoming digital citizenship and safety presentation hosted by Norfolk Public Schools.
Director of Human Resources and Accreditation Mike Hart says the presentation will be led by Karen Haase.
"She is an attorney in Lincoln and she'll focus on using technology to increase engagement and student achievement. She also helps families and students understand how digital citizenship and life on their phones interacts and intersects with education."
Hart says she’ll also talk about the consequences that could be attached to inappropriate use of social media.
He says parents will learn a great deal of information on ways to monitor or talk to their child about being a good digital citizen.
The one hour presentation is set for Tuesday night at 7 at the Johnny Carson Theater.