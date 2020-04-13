NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools will be holding a graduation ceremony for its seniors.
During the Board of Education meeting held via video conferencing Monday, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they will plan for three different scenarios; a traditional ceremony, an alternate ceremony with reduced attendance, and a virtual ceremony.
"It is our hope that we will be able to hold a traditional graduation ceremony, but we will have alternative plans in place in case the necessary directed health measures aren't lifted in time for that to occur. Regardless, students and parents will be able to plan on some type of graduation ceremony on July 26th at two in the afternoon."
Thompson said they also scheduled several other events for Thursday July 23rd starting with graduation practice if a traditional ceremony can be held, the Alternatives for Success ceremony, and honors night.
She said a prom/post prom combination event has been rescheduled for Saturday July 18th.
Also during the meeting, the board unanimously approved Dr. Thompson to pursue any federal, state, or grant funding that may become available due to COVID-19.