NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools teachers throughout the district are preparing material for home-based learning.
Beth Nelson, Director of Teaching and Learning says initially, two weeks of learning materials will be provided.
Nelson says Pre-K through 4th grade will get paper packets.
"There are several situations where students can reach out to their teachers through an electronic platform. Predominately we're going to stick to what our priorities are for our learning targets in our district. We're going to keep it very concise and uncomplicated to work on at home."
Nelson says 5th and 6th graders will be able to take their laptops home with them and work on material electronically. Seventh through 12th graders will do electronic learning as well.
She says students who don’t have internet access at home will be provided a traditional paper/pencil option.
Nelson says they’ll have material ready to be picked up Wednesday. Details for pickup times for paper packets at each building are available on the Norfolk Public Schools website.