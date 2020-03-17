Norfolk Public Schools providing free meals to kids

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools and Lunchtime Solutions will be providing Grab N Go breakfasts and lunches at no charge for any child or young adult in Norfolk households (ages 0-18) regardless of income or free and reduced meal qualification.
A maximum of five breakfasts/ lunches may be picked up per individual.
Pick up will be available at the Norfolk Senior High School (south entrance), Norfolk Middle School (at west school doors), and Little Panthers Preschool (doors at the west side of the building) on Wednesday, March 18 and each Wednesday thereafter, from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
This will be set up as a drive-thru service at each building.