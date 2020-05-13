NORFOLK - Although the school year is ending early for Norfolk Public Schools, options for schools this fall are being formulated.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said it’s too early to know what school will look like this fall, but they’re preparing for multiple options.
"We are hoping to have a normal start to the school year, as scheduled on August 13th. However, we could postpone the start of the school year until after Labor Day if we though we could have a normal start at that time. Another option is to split our student body in half, alternating online and on site attendance, so that class sizes are kept to a maximum of 10-15 students. Of course, it is possible that we may need to continue providing education remotely."
Thompson said if remote learning is their only option, learning activities will need to be much more closely aligned to their normal learning expectations than the current enrichment learning expectations.
As for summer school, she said they are only planning for remote learning options.
Thompson said they will make a final determination regarding which type of graduation ceremony will be held at their board meeting July 13th.