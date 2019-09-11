NORFOLK - It was made clear Tuesday night at the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting that students of Norfolk Public have plenty of options for food and they aren’t leaving hungry.
During the study session a Lunchtime Solutions update was given by Food Service Director Melissa Davis.
Davis said for the Senior High, they have a lot of new a la carte items at the Panther Pit and students have been loving the coffee shop.
She said breakfast, lunch, and snack at the Little Panthers Preschool has been a new experience though.
Davis said they also recently had the students from each school fill out a survey.
"Some of the recurring comments on the survey were about the great variety of the fruit and veggie bar, staff members are friendly, good quality of food, and having the healthy options for them if they want them."
Board Member Arnie Robinson said it’s great the kids think the kitchen staff are nice because they know they’re going to see a smiling face.