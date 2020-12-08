NORFOLK - Schools across the nation including Norfolk Public Schools are having a hard time finding substitute teachers.
Angie Baumann, Director of Human Resources and Accreditation says NPS has struggled to have a sufficient number of substitute teachers for several years, but the pandemic has magnified the shortage.
Baumann says if you would like to sub, you must submit an application, have 60 credit hours of college credit, and complete the human relations training course.
"If you are a local sub you make $117 per day. If you actually have a teaching certificate and you're a state sub the pay is $137 per day. One of the things we recently implemented is a bonus for teachers so every 20 days a substitute teacher works, they receive a $300 bonus."
Baumann says even if you have another job or other obligations, you can decide how many days you want to sub.
For more information visit NorfolkPublicSchools.Org.