NORFOLK - Scholarship money continues to be awarded to students and grants to classrooms thanks to generous donations made to the Norfolk Public Schools Foundation.
At the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night, Executive Director of the foundation Sarah Dittmer provided an annual report.
Dittmer said despite the Traditions Breakfast being held completely virtual, fundraising efforts were still similar to how they normally are.
She said they awarded $69,300 in traditional scholarships to students in the Class of 2020 and $12,000 in dual credit scholarships were awarded to existing students.
"The high school has seen phenomenal growth in the dual credit course interest by students. This is very exciting to have both of these opportunities available to our students. The advantages both academically and financially are outstanding."
Dittmer said the foundation is currently accepting applications for a variety of scholarships and grants. The application deadline for traditional scholarships is coming up on the 17th and grant applications are due April 30th.
For more information visit NorfolkPublicSchools.Org.