NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is continuing to experiment and integrate target-based grading into the district.
Committees of school board members, teachers, administration, parents, and students have been meeting to address concerns and develop an effective implementation plan.
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night an update was given on target-based grading implementation.
Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson said the committee is recommending that target-based grading continue in grades K-8 and the pilot math classes at the senior high with some adjustments.
"Those adjustments include the inclusion of formulative work in course grade calculations, improvements to our reassessment procedures, an expansion of our proficiency scales, more comprehensive conversion charts, and a revised implementation timeline."
Nelson said they will have summer follow up with teachers and parents on updates for moving forward with target-based grading via various open house events parents will be informed about.