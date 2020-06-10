NORFOLK - It’s has yet to be determined what school will look like this fall for students and staff at Norfolk Public Schools
During the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said she’s formed a COVID-19 Return to School and Pandemic Response Committee that is developing plans for schools in the fall.
Thompson said subcommittees have also been formed to draft plans specific to various areas.
"Their purpose is to provide a framework for the return of student to Norfolk Public Schools' facilities in a manner that maximizes student safety and learning while keeping in mind that their plans must be dynamic in nature. In other words, the plans will need to be adapted and updated throughout the pandemic based upon COVID incidences within our community and guidance from local, state, the federal government and health officials."
Thompson said they have five different scenarios for schools, a normal start, delayed start until after Labor Day, a combination of in-person and remote learning, strictly remote learning, and an intermittent short-term closure.
She said they may make a decision at the July Board meeting.