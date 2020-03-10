NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is continuing to closely monitor the Coronavirus.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson talked about coronavirus precautions.
Thompson said she took part in a video conference call with several state officials, the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, the CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, the state Chief Medical Officer, and other Nebraska schools.
She said the public health officials said the risk to the general population is low, but stressed the importance of taking precautions.
Thompson said that she and others have looked at the inventory of the district’s cleaning supplies to make sure they have enough.
"Dr. Bill Robinson has been able to obtain extra disinfectant wipes that we're going to get out to staff later this week, so we're taking some additional steps to ensure that we're keeping our classrooms as clean as we can knowing that they have children in them every single day."
Thompson said they’ve sent information about the virus to staff, parents, and are in the process of putting it online for people to view.
She said they will continue to work closely with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and other health officials.