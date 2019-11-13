NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is growing according to official fall 2019 enrollment data.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson went over the data.
Thompson said preschool enrollment increased 73 students and K-12 increased 54 students for a total of 127.
She said data by RSP and Associates predicts enrollment growth at Grant, Lincoln, Washington, the Junior High, and Senior High.
Thompson said during a previous board retreat, administrators and the board created a staffing proposal based on future enrollment projections.
"We are requesting one elementary teacher at Lincoln Montessori, three teachers at the junior high, one special education/reading teacher for Lincoln Montessori and our parochial schools that we serve. An instructional coach mainly to be used at the secondary level, a behavioral interventionist, and a director of student services and safety."
During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to approve the 2020-2021 staffing proposal.