NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has purchased a new coach bus.
At the Board of Education meeting earlier this week, Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said they have been looking for a replacement bus as it has become difficult to find parts for when repairs were needed on one of the districts oldest buses.
Robinson said a used coach bus had become available through the Motor Coach Industries dealer in Chicago.
"The bus is a 2012, 56 passenger MCI that meets the needs of our district and has the mechanical components that can be worked on locally or in Omaha if needed. This bus has been reconditioned and comes with a 60 day warranty after taking possession. Our maintenance director has personally seen the bus, drove it, and inspected the engine and other components as well."
The board unanimously approved the purchase of the bus for $260,000.
In a separate motion, a bid from Platte Valley Precast Incorporated for $389,000 was unanimously approved for the paving of parking lots at the Senior High, Washington Elementary, and Jefferson Elementary.