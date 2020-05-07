NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library has made some updates to its makerspace.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says they recently received some grant funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Nebraska Library Commission.
Chamberlain says they now have a 3D printer, cricket vinyl and fabric cutter, and a button maker.
"The idea of a makerspace in a public library is all about promoting technology education, and digital literacy skills in our community. It does this by using some high tech equipment or equipment that's not readily available to everyone in their homes to teach those digital literacy skills in a hands on way that's fun, creative and engaging."
Chamberlain says anyone wanting to use the equipment after the library reopens must first take a training class in the safe use and operation of the equipment.
She says they are still open for you to check-out items during this time as well.