NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is encouraging you to read more and also read books you maybe wouldn’t by taking part in the winter reading challenge.
Patron Services Supervisor Anneka Ramirez says registration started Monday and runs through February 1st.
Ramirez says there are ten categories on the challenge log starting with novel in translation and historical fiction set in the great depression.
"The other categories include a sports memoir biography, contemporary romance, literary western with a female protagonist, non-fiction regarding any current event topic, a poetry book by a Nebraska author, a cozy mystery featuring an animal sidekick, and an OwnVoices novel or memoir."
Ramirez says if you complete any five categories you’ll receive a button and a gift certificate from a number of local businesses that have donated for the challenge. If you read a book in all ten categories you’ll also receive a Norfolk Public Library mug.
Bring your completed challenge log to the library between February 1st and March 8th to receive a prize.
To register visit the Norfolk Public Library or their website.