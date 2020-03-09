NORFOLK - If you like writing poems and want to see what other people think of them, submit them for the Norfolk Public Library poetry contest.
Library Assistant Janet Portiner says the rules are to write one or two poems of no more than 16 lines per poem on any subject, in any form.
Portiner says the winners in each of the three age divisions will receive a $25 gift certificate that can be used at a variety of local businesses.
She says judging the poems can be difficult.
"We base the poems on creativity, theme, and how it flows. When the poems jump out at you, you know that's the one."
The deadline to submit your entry is Saturday March 14th at 5 P.M. Submissions will only be accepted in person at the library.