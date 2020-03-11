NORFOLK - Substitute teachers who sub at Norfolk Public Schools will make more money this year.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, the board discussed and unanimously approved increasing substitute teacher compensation for 2020-2021.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said the compensation proposal has a base increase of 6.36 percent.
"This increase is reflective of a combination of the percent increases approved for all of our other employee groups in 18-19 and 19-20. The proposal for 20-21 also includes adjusting the compensation annually based on the settlement with our certified staff; this would be the same process used for all other employee groups."
The board also talked about hiring an additional full-time substitute teacher.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said one would specialize in the elementary K-6 and one in the secondary 7-12 grades.
It was unanimously approved to hire another full-time substitute.