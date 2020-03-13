NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is extending its spring break due to the Coronavirus.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, students will not report to school Monday, March 16th through Thursday, March 19th as originally planned.
Instead, the Spring Break will run from Monday, March 16th through Tuesday, March 24th.
Staff will report Monday, March 16th through Thursday, March 19th to make preparations in case they need to close the buildings for an extended period of time and provide students with a home-based learning option.
A decision will be made sometime next week regarding whether the district will reopen on March 25th.
If they decide not to re-open on March 25th, they will begin their home-based learning option at that time.
It is recommended that students actually stay home during this time period in order to limit their possible exposure to Coronavirus/COVID-19.