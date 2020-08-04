NORFOLK - Norfolk Police have been made aware of a sales scam going on in town.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Allo, a new fiber optic company in Norfolk will be providing internet, television and phone service in the future and are currently installing infrastructure in the area.
There have been reports that someone is misrepresenting themselves as a salesperson for the company and going door-to-door.
Allo does not have any salespeople in the Norfolk area that are currently soliciting business.
Bauer says this may occur in the future, but is not currently happening.
If a salesman, identifying themselves as an Allo employee, comes to your residence, please contact the Norfolk Police Division.