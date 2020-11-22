NORFOLK - Area residents are the target of a phone scam making the rounds.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, the Norfolk Police Division has received dozens of complaints since Saturday about the scam.
Bauer says a phone number - with typically a 473 area code - is making numerous calls to area phones.
One complainant said they received over 50 calls from this number, and most times it's a very short attempt and the call only has a few rings.
It is important not to answer this call and DO NOT return any calls to the number. It is a possibility that you will be charged an excessive amount if you call the number trying to contact you.
The Police Division believe the calls originate from an international location.
If you feel that you are a victim of theft, please contact your area law enforcement agency.