NORFOLK - A trespassing call led to the arrest of three Saturday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were notified of the call at an apartment in the 1300 block of Impala Drive.
The reporting party stated that there were several people in an apartment and did not have permission to be there.
When officers arrived, they looked through a window and saw a male laying on the floor.
They knocked on the door and tried to speak to the male through the window, and he ignored the officers and went to another area in the residence.
Officers then entered the residence and located three individuals. 21-year-old Kyler Jahnke was found lying on a bed with a female 24-year-old Kristen Bliss, while pretending to sleep and ignoring officers' commands.
Thirty-seven-year-old Krag Spagnol, the male that was seen earlier, was located hiding inside a bedroom closet.
Jahnke’s possessions included a backpack that contained a small plastic baggie with white residue which tested positive for methamphetamine, and credit cards from the resident of the apartment.
Jahnke was booked on first degree criminal trespass, obstruction of a police officer, burglary, and possession of a controlled substance charges.
Bliss was arrested for first degree criminal trespass, obstruction of a police officer, and a confirmed Pierce County Warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Spagnol was booked on first degree criminal trespass and obstruction of a police officer charges. He was also cited for Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia.
All three were held in the Norfolk City Jail and all were transferred to the Madison County Jail.