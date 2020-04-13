NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested one after a disturbance Sunday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a loud disturbance in the 1800 block of Parker Circle.
When officers arrived, a shirtless male pushed through a group of people outside, and ran back inside the apartments.
He was yelling and appeared agitated and intoxicated. The male also verbally identified himself with a false name.
He was later correctly identified as 23-year-old Festus Parry.
Parry continued to cause a disturbance as the officers were present and was arrested for disturbing the peace and criminal impersonation. In a subsequent search, officers recovered four capsule pills from him.
The powder inside the capsules tested positive for cocaine. He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.