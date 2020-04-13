Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested one after a disturbance Sunday.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a loud disturbance in the 1800 block of Parker Circle.

When officers arrived, a shirtless male pushed through a group of people outside, and ran back inside the apartments.

He was yelling and appeared agitated and intoxicated. The male also verbally identified himself with a false name.

He was later correctly identified as 23-year-old Festus Parry.

Parry continued to cause a disturbance as the officers were present and was arrested for disturbing the peace and criminal impersonation. In a subsequent search, officers recovered four capsule pills from him.

The powder inside the capsules tested positive for cocaine. He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

