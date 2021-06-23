NORFOLK - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after Norfolk Police served an arrest warrant.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police went to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue to serve the warrant for 40-year-old Denise Cottrill of Norfolk.
Officers informed her of the arrest warrant and she was taken into custody. She requested to return inside to retrieve some of her property that she wanted to take with her.
Once in the apartment, officers could smell the strong odor of marijuana. Officers questioned Cottrill and then she provided consent to retrieve the contraband.
Officers recovered marijuana, a glass bong that had a white powdery substance and two clear plastic baggies containing methamphetamine.
During the investigation it was determined that some of the property belonged to another resident of the apartment, 33-year-old Lee Hill of Norfolk.
Two children resided in the apartment. Both Cottrill and Hill were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.
Both were held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. Safe living arrangements were made for the children.