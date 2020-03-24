NORFOLK - Norfolk Police are searching for man after a robbery Monday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer the robbery occurred at 101 East Omaha Avenue.
An employee of the business described that a male, wearing all black clothing and having his face covered, entered the store and demanded cash from the register while brandishing a handgun.
After taking the cash, the male left the store on foot. He then attempted to gain entry into an occupied, parked car on the west side of the business but the car doors were locked. As he was attempting entry, the driver drove away from the scene.
The suspect is described as a light-complected male of average weight and about five feet, five inches tall. No injuries were reported during these incidents.
This is an active investigation and anyone having information about this crime is asked to call the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.