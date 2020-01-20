NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is investigating reports of a skimming device being placed at two Norfolk business gas pumps.
Skimming devices are designed to steal your credit card information when you pay at the gas pump with a credit card.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, they believe that the devices were installed on the pumps on Friday or Saturday.
If you have purchased gasoline at a gas station in Norfolk since that time, using a credit card, please review your bank statements for any suspicious activity.
Norfolk Police is in the process of contacting all gas stations in Norfolk to notify them of this information.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.