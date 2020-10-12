NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Sunday morning after a disturbance call.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 900 block of South 1st Street for the disturbance involving a man banging on a door to a residence.
Upon arrival, officers had contact with 18-year-old Aldo Garcia.
Garcia was sitting in the driver seat of his vehicle. There was an unopened can of Bud Light beer on the passenger seat and a bottle of Bacardi rum in the back seat.
Officers asked Garcia to step out of the locked car multiple times but he refused.
Eventually officers broke the car window to gain entry into the locked car.
Garcia was taken into custody for obstructing a police officer. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.