NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a man Friday morning for making threats to business employees.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a disturbance at a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
They had contact with the business employees and 53-year-old Henry Nabors.
The reporting party stated Nabors became upset after they refused to sell alcohol to him.
It was said Nabors started to yell at two employees and called them derogatory names. Both employees stated they were fearful of what Nabors would do, and stated they were thankful other customers were present.
Nabors also confronted delivery personnel and was yelling at them.
Officers issued Nabors a citation for disturbing the peace, but he refused to sign it.
Officers then placed him under arrest for disturbing the peace.
Once in the back of the patrol car, Nabors threatened to return to the business with a firearm, and continually threatened the lives of the arresting officers.
Nabors was also arrested for terroristic threats.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.